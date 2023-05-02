Two persons found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Two persons were found dead from different localities near here during the past 12 hours.

Rescue sources said on Tuesday that the corpse of a 45-year-old man was found near the general bus stand, whereas the other body of a 35-year-old man was recovered from Samosa Park near old central jail, Dijkot Road.

Apparently, both, yet to be identified, were addicted.

Concerned police took the bodies into custody and shifted them to the city's morgue for autopsy.