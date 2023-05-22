Two persons found dead

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The persons were found dead in different localities, here on Monday.

Sources said that the body of a 33-year-old man was found floating in canal water near Pull Abdullah, Samundri Road, when people of the area informed Rescue 1122.

A team reached the site and fished out the body which was handed over to police concerned. The victim was later identified as Suhail, son of Naseer Ahmed of Nadir Shah Town.

Another man was found dead near Chak No 69-JB, Jhang Road. Some locals informed the police at 15. A police team removed the body to a local hospital.