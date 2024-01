LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) A 30-year-old man was found dead in Sabzazar police area on Saturday.

The deceased, yet to be identified, was a drug addict who might have died of a drug overdose. A 35-year-old man died while traveling in Metro Orange train in Qila Gujar Singh police area. He was identified as Liaqat Masih. The bodies were shifted to morgue by Edhi Ambulance.