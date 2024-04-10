Two Persons Found Dead In Village Khulian
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Two persons on Wednesday were found dead in the village of Khulian, an area of Rajoia Police Station.
The deceased were identified as Taj Muhammad Khan, son of Sher Azam and Asghar Khan, son of Safdar Khan, both were reported close relatives.
The bodies of the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital Havelian for further examination.
After completion of the medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to their heirs. A case has been registered and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of their demise.
