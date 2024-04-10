Open Menu

Two Persons Found Dead In Village Khulian

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Two persons found dead in village Khulian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Two persons on Wednesday were found dead in the village of Khulian, an area of Rajoia Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Taj Muhammad Khan, son of Sher Azam and Asghar Khan, son of Safdar Khan, both were reported close relatives.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital Havelian for further examination.

After completion of the medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to their heirs. A case has been registered and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of their demise.

.

Related Topics

Dead Police Station Asghar Khan Havelian

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

6 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

15 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

15 hours ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

15 hours ago
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

15 hours ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

15 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

15 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

16 hours ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan