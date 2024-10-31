Two persons gunned down

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Two persons were gunned down over watering issue, in the limits of Kurr police station on Thursday.

According to police, Khadim Hussain and his brother Ashiq Hussain sons of Jahangir were watering

their lands in Chak No 593-GB, when Siddi Ahmad along with his accomplices opened indiscriminate

fire on them.

Both the brothers received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The police have moved the bodies to a mortuary for autopsy after collecting forensic evidence from the site.

The CPO has taken notice of the incident and constituted a committee headed by SDPO to probe

the incident.