Two Persons Gunned Down At Lahore Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Unknown culprits gunned down two persons while three other sustained injuries at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday

Unknown culprits gunned down two persons while three other sustained injuries at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.

The police claimed that the incident occurred due to personal enmity.

Police said those killed were nominated suspects in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Babar Butt's murder case.

The deceased have been identified as Ikraam and Zain, and latter had returned today after performing Umrah.

People in the airport lounge got panicked when two suspects opened fire but they were nabbed by the authorities.

Three persons--Saifullah,Fayyaz Bhatti and Samiullah received injuries in the incident and were shifted to Services Hospital.

Heavy contingents of police and rangers reached the airport soon after the incident.Adjacent areas and roads were closed to traffic, and entry to the airport was sealed.

