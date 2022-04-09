Two Persons Held For Pilfering Electricity
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 05:05 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were arrested for allegedly pilfering electricity through meter tampering in Sialkot district.
On the report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), Muradpur police conducted a raid at Gohadpur and caught red-handed one Usman pilfering electricity through meter tampering.
Meanwhile, Ugoki police conducted a raid at Ugoki and caught red-handed one Zulfiqar pilfering electricity.
Police have registered separate cases and started investigation, in this regard.