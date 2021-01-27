UrduPoint.com
Two Persons Held For Refilling Gas Illegally

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

Police have arrested two persons for illegally refilling gas cylinders here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two persons for illegally refilling gas cylinders here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, police have also confiscated material and instruments from their possession.

Naseerabad Police have arrested accused who were identified as Muhammad Arsalan and Alam Shah for illegally refilling gas cylinders and recovered gas cylinders, electric forks and other refilling equipment.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police adding that strict action must be taken against the perpetrators who were involved in endangering the lives of the other people.

