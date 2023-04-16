Two persons held for repeated interference at flour centre in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two persons for continuous interference in the smooth process of free flour distribution in Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, two citizens namely Ghias uddin and Amanullah were found repeatedly visiting women's counters for getting tokens at free flour centres, established at Government school Basirah.

The staff, deputed at the centre registered a complaint regarding the said persons. Meanwhile, both the persons allegedly threatened the staff. Police took them into custody and started investigations against them.