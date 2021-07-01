Two persons including a woman killed over domestic dispute

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Police station here on Thursday.

According to the police sources, a call was received on Rescue 15 in which it was informed that two dead bodies were lying in a house.

Police reached on the spot and started an investigation.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the deceased were siblings and identified as Mustafa Qadeer and Sajida Bibi.

Mustafa Qadeer had divorced his wife Kalsoom Bibi a few days back and to avenge this, she killed her former husband and his sister with a spade.

Police have arrested Kalsoom Bibi and recovered the murder weapon from her possession.

The bodies of the deceased have been removed to the hospital for autopsy.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Faisal Kamran has formed a team for investigating the matter.