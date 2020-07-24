Two persons including a woman killed over domestic dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were murdered over a domestic dispute in Faisal Colony area here today.

According to the police sources, a woman identified as Sobia (26) and a man namely Abid (37) were allegedly killed by Sobia's husband Ahsan Zia over a domestic issue. Police have registered the case and removed the body to the hospital for autopsy.

The culprit has also been arrested by the police.