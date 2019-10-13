Two persons including DEO Kolai Palis killed

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, Oct 13(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Two persons including District education Officer (DEO) Kolai Palis were killed in separate incidents of violence occurred at Kohistan and Battagram districts on Sunday.

According to police sources, DEO Kolai Palis, Nawab Ali who hailed from Swat, was killed by an unknown attacker. The killer managed to flee from the scene.

Advisor to CM on Education Zia Ullah Bangash condemned the killing of DEO Kolai Palis and directed police to probe the incident and brought the murderer to court of justice. He also expressed solidarity with bereaved family member and assured them arrest of the killer.

In another incident that occurred in Battagram Bazar, Habeebullah, son of Khuidad Khan was murdered over an old enmity. Cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigations are underway.