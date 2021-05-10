Two persons injured in blast near Tariq Hospital Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Two prsons were inured in a powerful roadside bomb explosion near Tariq hospital, Quetta on Monday.

According to police, the blast was heard in distant areas due to its intensity and blast took place in roadside of Tariq hospital which leaves two persons in critical wounded condition, while additional contingents were also called in following the blast, a private news channel reportedSoon after receiving information about the incident, security personnel rushed to the area and shifted the injured to a local hospital Quetta.