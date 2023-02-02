Two persons injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons of a family were injured seriously in a collision between a motorcycle and tractor trolley near Wapda office, Sambrial Morr, Wazirabad Road.

According to rescue spokesperson, two family members (22-year-old Hira and 18-year-old Talha (brother) were seriously injured in a collision between motorcycle and tractor trolley near Wapda office, Sambrial Morr, Wazirabad Road. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured in critical condition to the THQ hospital.