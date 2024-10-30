Two persons injured in robbery attempt at Islamabad’s Kachnar Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A girl and a boy were shot and injured by unidentified armed outlaws in a robbery attempt at Kachnar Park, Sector I-8, in the limits of PS Industrial area Islamabad, on Thursday.

The incident unfolded when a young woman and a man were targeted by armed robbers.

According to police, the robbers approached a 20-year-old girl, Sofia, daughter of S.U. Baig, and attempted to snatch her mobile phone and handbag at gunpoint. When she resisted, the assailants opened fire, injuring her left arm. The noise drew the attention of Ehtesham, a 25-year-old bystander, who intervened in an attempt to help.

The robbers then shot Ehtesham in the foot before fleeing the scene.

Both Sofia and Ehtesham were rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment, where their injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are conducting a search to locate and arrest the assailants.

A resident Inam Khan of sector I-8 said that snatching incidents have been increased even in the posh areas of the capital. He said that the police have failed to safeguard the lives and the property of the masses.