Two Persons Injured In Robbery Attempt At Islamabad’s Kachnar Park
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 01:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A girl and a boy were shot and injured by unidentified armed outlaws in a robbery attempt at Kachnar Park, Sector I-8, in the limits of PS Industrial area Islamabad, on Thursday.
The incident unfolded when a young woman and a man were targeted by armed robbers.
According to police, the robbers approached a 20-year-old girl, Sofia, daughter of S.U. Baig, and attempted to snatch her mobile phone and handbag at gunpoint. When she resisted, the assailants opened fire, injuring her left arm. The noise drew the attention of Ehtesham, a 25-year-old bystander, who intervened in an attempt to help.
The robbers then shot Ehtesham in the foot before fleeing the scene.
Both Sofia and Ehtesham were rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment, where their injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are conducting a search to locate and arrest the assailants.
A resident Inam Khan of sector I-8 said that snatching incidents have been increased even in the posh areas of the capital. He said that the police have failed to safeguard the lives and the property of the masses.
Recent Stories
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrests dacoit involved in robbery at Shaheen Dairy Qasimabad50 minutes ago
-
27th amendment talks are speculation: Bilal Kayani1 hour ago
-
Aleem Khan proposes NADRA and passport counters in Post Offices1 hour ago
-
JUI Chief congratulates newly elected president of SCBA1 hour ago
-
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives2 hours ago
-
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital2 hours ago
-
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK2 hours ago
-
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival2 hours ago
-
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed2 hours ago
-
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritag ..2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genocide2 hours ago
-
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice2 hours ago