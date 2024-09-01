Two Persons Injured In Roof Collapse
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Two persons were injured after roof of an under construction godown collapsed near 17 Kassi Budhla Santt road here on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, the roof of an under construction godown of a rice factory suddenly fell down and two persons were buried under the debris.
Upon receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.
The teams recovered the injured persons and shifted them to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.
The injured were identified as Muhammad Adnan s/o Muhammad Rafiq and Ahmad Faraz.
APP//sak
1555 hrs
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist hit to death9 seconds ago
-
Sindh Premier Cricket League in Qatar or Sindh to be decided after CM's view: Sports Minister10 minutes ago
-
Ruk Sindhi’s book launching ceremony held20 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister introduces tougher axle load enforcement & road safety measures20 minutes ago
-
Education minister takes notice of fire incident in Science College Quetta20 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind, thundershower expected in parts of Balochistan from Monday to Wednesday40 minutes ago
-
15 govt rural schools equipped with digital learning materials40 minutes ago
-
Traffic police crackdown on unlicensed, helmet-less, underage drivers50 minutes ago
-
101 LESCO employees taken to task50 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Ali Gilani was a great supporter of Pakistan; Rana Qasim50 minutes ago
-
Special training for 34 LESCO officials on Sept 550 minutes ago
-
National legends to get increased stipend: Governor Sindh50 minutes ago