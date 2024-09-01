Open Menu

Two Persons Injured In Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Two persons injured in roof collapse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Two persons were injured after roof of an under construction godown collapsed near 17 Kassi Budhla Santt road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the roof of an under construction godown of a rice factory suddenly fell down and two persons were buried under the debris.

Upon receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

The teams recovered the injured persons and shifted them to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Adnan s/o Muhammad Rafiq and Ahmad Faraz.

APP//sak

1555 hrs

Related Topics

Injured Road Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

21 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

21 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

1 day ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

1 day ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

1 day ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan