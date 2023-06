LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Two persons were injured in an under construction wall collapsed incident at Park View society Multan Road here on Sunday.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital. The injured have been identified as Muhammad Fazal (16) and Allah Rakha (32).