Two Persons Injured Over Land Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Two persons injured over land dispute

KAHUTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Two persons on Wednesday injured in firing incident over land dispute under jurisdiction of Kahuta police station.

The police spokesman said Usama opened fire on Rizwan and Saqlain and injured them.

The police registered case and started investigation.

