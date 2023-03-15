UrduPoint.com

Two Persons Injured, Two Animals Killed In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Two persons injured, two animals killed in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons were injured while two animals killed in a roof collapse incident, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that two farmers- Banas (42) and Munir (42) were busy in repairing cattle shed in Chak No.

29-JB near Adda Musafir Khana on Aminpur Road when roof of the shed caved in.

As a result, two calves buried under the debris and died on the spot, whereasthe persons received injuries.

However, their condition was stated to be out of danger.

