Two Persons Killed Due To Flash Flood In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 09:41 PM

Two persons killed due to flash flood in Bajaur

Two persons were killed when a vehicle was swept away by flash flood in Arang area of Bajaur district on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed when a vehicle was swept away by flash flood in Arang area of Bajaur district on Saturday.

Official of the district administration also confirmed the incident occurred in Mir Khan Arang of Utman Khail Teshil where a man along with his wife was on way to home when the flash flood swept away the car they were on board.

Soon after the incident, people of nearby areas reached the site and started rescue work. Later a team of personnel of Bajaur Levies force and district administration were also rushed to the area and recovered body of female from Sharbati Bridge.

However, the body of the man was still missing and the efforts were under way to recover it. The rain and flood have also damaged roads in different areas of the district which caused suspension of public transport in the region.

