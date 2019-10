Two persons killed in Karachi

(@imziishan)

Two persons have been gunned down in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Two persons have been gunned down in Karachi.According to media reports, firing incident occurred in New Sabzi Mandi area of Karachi where two persons died.Police said in an initial report that, firing incident occurred due to personal enmity while deceased persons have been identified as Idrees and Zali.Police said search is underway for accused.

