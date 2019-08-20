Two persons killed in Karachi road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Atleast two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck near Super Highway in Karachi on late Monday.

According to Police rescue teams, the accident occurred due to over-speeding and was so severe that both the motorcycle riders died on the spot.

The identity of the deceased persons is not yet known.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.