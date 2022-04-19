UrduPoint.com

Two Persons Killed In N.Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 04:09 PM

Two persons killed in N.Waziristan

Unknown assailants killed two persons in Mir Ali bazaar of North Waziristan, police confirmed on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants killed two persons in Mir Ali bazaar of North Waziristan, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Adnan Mahmood and Shafi Ullah, residents of Lachi Kohat were came for recruitment in FC. The unknown gunmen opened fire in Hurmaz Ada and killed them on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Fire Police Kohat

Recent Stories

Jhagra reject rumors of rolling back health card p ..

Jhagra reject rumors of rolling back health card programme

51 seconds ago
 EU Waiting for Second Part of Membership Questionn ..

EU Waiting for Second Part of Membership Questionnaire From Ukraine - Spokespers ..

52 seconds ago
 Representatives of Gujar Khan witness NA proceedin ..

Representatives of Gujar Khan witness NA proceeding

54 seconds ago
 Protest announces on Modi's visit to IIOJK

Protest announces on Modi's visit to IIOJK

5 minutes ago
 Iftar Dastarkhwans attract poor, underprivileged i ..

Iftar Dastarkhwans attract poor, underprivileged in city

6 minutes ago
 Hina Rabbani Khar takes charge as State Minister f ..

Hina Rabbani Khar takes charge as State Minister for Foreign Affairs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.