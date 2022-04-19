Two persons killed in N.Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants killed two persons in Mir Ali bazaar of North Waziristan, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Adnan Mahmood and Shafi Ullah, residents of Lachi Kohat were came for recruitment in FC. The unknown gunmen opened fire in Hurmaz Ada and killed them on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital.

The police registered the case and started investigation.