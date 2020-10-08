Two persons killed in sargodha

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha on Thursda

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that Muhammad Adnan, resident of Mitha Tiwana had an altercation with Muhammad Amir over monetary issues few days ago. On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter.

In a fit of rage, the accused Adnan along with his two accomplices killed shot dead Amir and fled from the scene.

In another incident, Muhammad Ahsan of Fazal Town was going to his home riding on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit and killed him near General Bus stand.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.