Two persons killed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons including a girl were killed,while another suffered injuries in separate incidents in Kot Momin and Atta Shaheed Police limits.

Police said on Monday that some unidentified persons barged into room of Peer Syed Chan Shah,resident of Kot Miana,tehsil Kot Momin and axed to death him.

Meanwhile,a speeding dumper hit the rickshaw near Sargodha Medical College.Consequently,23-year-old Iqra Ghaznfar died on the spot, while rickshaw driver Sabar Ali suffered injuries.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.