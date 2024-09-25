Two Persons Killed In Separate Firing Incidents In Tank
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Two persons were killed in separate firing incidents in Tank, police and Rescue 1122 officials said on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said that unknown armed persons entered into the house of Hidayat Ullah Khan, brother of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station SHO Sami Ullah Khan Barakzai in Barakhel village within the limits of SMA police station and opened indiscriminate fire.
As a result, Farman Ullah son of Hidayat Ullah was killed on the spot.
As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the site and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Tank.
Later, the body was handed over to the heirs after an autopsy while police registered a case against unknown accused and started further investigation.
The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained yet.
In another incident, unknown assailants shot dead a man in Tank Main Bazar near Alamgir Hospital, a Rescue 1122 official said.
Upon receiving information, the medical team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Tank.
