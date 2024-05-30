Open Menu

Two Persons Killed, Other Two Injured In Firing Incident In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Two persons were killed and other two were seriously injured when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on the car in Guru Mandir area of Karachi.

According to a private news channel, five brothers were traveling to appear in court when the incident was happened.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot, cordoned off the area.

After initial investigation police told that 18 bullet shells were found at the spot.

