Two Persons Killed, Other Two Injured In Firing Incident In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Two persons were killed and other two were seriously injured when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on the car in Guru Mandir area of Karachi.
According to a private news channel, five brothers were traveling to appear in court when the incident was happened.
As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot, cordoned off the area.
After initial investigation police told that 18 bullet shells were found at the spot.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EU's skills, energy flagship programs set to Benefit 350,000 Gilgit-Baltistan inhabitants10 minutes ago
-
Over 90,000 books, guidance publications distributed among Pilgrims at King Abdulaziz International ..30 minutes ago
-
Social media divides nation without strong awareness of social values: CM Bugti60 minutes ago
-
CM for taking all possible steps to extinguish fire in Soon Valley forests10 hours ago
-
Arts Council to hold seminar in memory of Hyder Baksh Jatoi on June 211 hours ago
-
BISP disburse Rs 633.979 mln in deserving women in Sindh12 hours ago
-
Fire burns Pharmacy, mattress shop12 hours ago
-
AJK PM advises SDMA to remain alert to deal with any natural catastrophe12 hours ago
-
Mirpur AJK continues in grip of severe heat wave12 hours ago
-
2 killed, one injured in two different incidents12 hours ago
-
SPA triumphs at Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 in digital media category12 hours ago
-
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution12 hours ago