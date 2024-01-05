Open Menu

Two Persons Killed Separately

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Two persons were killed in different incidents near here during the last 12 hours.

According to police, an accused namely Ali Raza attacked with sharp edged weapon on his friend Khalid in additional locality of Sitara colony in the limits of D-Type police station.

Consequently,Khalid suffered injuries and he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In second incident, unidentified accused shot dead a 55-year old man in Faisal town in Mansoorabad police limits.

Police have shifted the dead body to hospital.

