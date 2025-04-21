Two Persons Killed, Six Others Injured Due To Building’s Collapse
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM
JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A woman, including a child were died, and six others sustained injuries on Monday when an old double-storey building caved in under the jurisdiction of the Civil Line Police Station.
The police said Khadijan (50) and Aysha (3) were killed in the incident.
The injured had been identified as Muhammad Ali (30), Amina (4), Khadija (2), Shazia (15), while two others were yet to be identified, they added.
The bodies and the injured had been transferred to a nearby hospital, the police said, adding three critically injured, including a father and his 2 daughters, had been taken to a hospital in Larkana.
The police have registered a case.
