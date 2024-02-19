Two persons killed, two injured due to rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Two persons killed and two women were reported injured due to heavy rain in Swat and Dir Lower on Monday, said Rescue 1122 .

Man killed in Swat while a woman in Dir Lower when the roofs of their houses were collapsed.

The injured women belong to distract Khyber and were rushed to nearby hospital.

DG Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad said that the emergency service will be available for 24/7.