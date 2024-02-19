Two Persons Killed, Two Injured Due To Rains
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Two persons killed and two women were reported injured due to heavy rain in Swat and Dir Lower on Monday, said Rescue 1122 .
Man killed in Swat while a woman in Dir Lower when the roofs of their houses were collapsed.
The injured women belong to distract Khyber and were rushed to nearby hospital.
DG Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad said that the emergency service will be available for 24/7.
Recent Stories
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA on high alert to cope with flooding, rain emergency declared: MD8 minutes ago
-
500 liter adulterated oil wasted8 minutes ago
-
Wani seeks independent probe into mass rape incidents in occupied Kashmir8 minutes ago
-
Two-day trials of PM Youth Talent Hunt Judo being organized at RWU8 minutes ago
-
Heavy downpour disrupts power supply from 306 feeders in KP; PESCO deploys field staff19 minutes ago
-
PHC extends protective bails of Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai28 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind thunderstorm, snowfall, hailstorm predicted29 minutes ago
-
A man shot dead in village Manawan, Lahore39 minutes ago
-
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise43 minutes ago
-
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM45 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt provides civic facilities at Fatima Jinnah Park48 minutes ago
-
Gandapur, Atif, Shahram reach PHC for bail48 minutes ago