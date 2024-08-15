Open Menu

Two Persons Of Gang Arrested, 2 Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Two persons of gang arrested, 2 motorcycles recovered

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The police on Thursday nabbed two persons of a bike lifter gang and recovered 2 motorcycles from their possession.

The police spokesman said that the arrested persons had confessed to lift many motorcycles in the area.

The police teams had been formed to arrest other persons of the gang, he added.

The police registered cases against them and started investigation.

