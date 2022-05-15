Two persons of Sikh community killed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants killed two persons of Sikh community at Sarband area, said police on Sunday.

The police informed that two persons riding on motorbike opened fire on two shopkeepers of Sikh community selling spices in Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband and killed them on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Saljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38).

Police collected the evidence and started investigation to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.