Two persons receive burn injuries as fire erupted into petrol agency

According to Rescue-1122 officials, fire erupted into a petrol agency at 3 /8 - AR Mian Channu in which two persons sustained burn injuries.

Rescue-1122 fire fighters responded quickly and controlled on fire.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Amin and first aid provided by Rescue-1122 on the spot.

APP /qbs-sak