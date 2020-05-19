UrduPoint.com
Two Persons Received Electric Shock In Muzaffarabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:19 PM

Two persons received electric shock in Muzaffarabad

Woman and a minor child sustained severe burn injuries after they received electric shock at Mandi Noor Shah road, here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Woman and a minor child sustained severe burn injuries after they received electric shock at Mandi Noor Shah road, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman namely Afshan Bibi was washing clothes on roof top of a house.

Similarly, a minor kid Abdur Rehman (4) was also playing at roof top. All of a sudden, they received electric current from electricity cable. Resultantly, both sustained severe injuries and were shifted to Kot Addu Hospital.

