Two persons set man on fire over old enmity in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons set on fire man over an old enmity in Pasrur city's congested Mohallah Araiyaan here.

According to police, accused Nomi Butt and his unknown accomplice, quarreled with one Jaffar Hussain, sprinkled petrol on him and set him on fire. Later they fled the scene.

The victim was shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore due to his critical condition. Police are investigating with no arrest till filing of the report.