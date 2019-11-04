Two Persons Set Man On Fire Over Old Enmity In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:24 PM
Two persons set on fire a man over an old enmity in Pasrur city's congested Mohallah Araiyaan here
According to police, accused Nomi Butt and his unknown accomplice, quarreled with one Jaffar Hussain, sprinkled petrol on him and set him on fire. Later they fled the scene.
The victim was shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore due to his critical condition. Police are investigating with no arrest till filing of the report.