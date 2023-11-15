Open Menu

Two Persons Shot Dead Following Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Two persons were shot dead following enmity related to land dispute, at 18 Kassi Budhla Sannat Road, on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, there had been a dispute between close relatives in a family at 18-Kassi.

Two persons namely Aakash Hussain son of Aashique Hussain 28 and Muhammad Yousuf (35) son of Allah Yar died after being fired by an alleged outlaw named (M). Police is investigating the incident. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Nishtar Hospital.

