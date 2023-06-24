Two persons shot dead over enmity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Two persons were shot dead by unidentified armed outlaws at the main gate of District Katchehry on Saturday morning.

According to police spokesman, Noor Muhammad and Muhammad Hussain, residents of Kabirwala of district Khanewal were entering the district Katchehry.

All of a sudden, unidentified armed outlaws reached on a motorcycle and a car reached there and started firing on them.

Resultantly, they both died on the spot while the criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The police have registered the case against unknown outlaws and started the investigations into the incident, however, police said that as per the initial investigations, the incident seems to be a case of old enmity.

District and Sessions Judge Muzaffargarh and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan sought a report of the incident from the District Police Officer (DPO).

The RPO directed DPO to reach the spot and ensure the best efforts to arrest the criminals at the earliest.

He said, "Special teams have been formed to arrest the criminals."