Two Persons Suffocate To Death In Well At Phagora Distt Battagram

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

Two friends Friday lost their lives when they were trying to restore an abandoned well at a local mosque due to the suffocation at village Phagora district Battagram

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Two friends Friday lost their lives when they were trying to restore an abandoned well at a local mosque due to the suffocation at village Phagora district Battagram.

According to police spokesman, in the village Phagora of Battagram, two persons were cleaning the mosque of their village for Friday prayer, after finishing the work one of the workers Naseem Ahunzada who also brought a power generator from his home entered the abandoned deep well to restore it.

After some time his co-worker Khan Muhammad felt that Naseem was not responding to him then he also entered the well to save his friend, unfortunately, both were fainted owing to the suffocation and died on the spot.

Locals have recovered the bodies of ill-fated persons from the well and shifted them to the hospital where they were declared dead.

Later, their funeral prayer was offered in village Phagora district Battagram where a large number of the people from neighboring villages were present.

