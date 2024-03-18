Two Persons Sustain Burn Injuries As Gas Cylinder Explodes
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Two persons sustained burn injuries in an ammonia gas cylinder blast at an ice cream factory near Sameejabad, here on Monday night.
According to Rescue 1122, an ammonia gas cylinder exploded and fire erupted at nearby electricity cables.
Resultantly, two persons sustained burn injuries. Similarly, another two person fell unconscious temporarily. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to Nishtar Hospital. However, the intensity of the ammonia gas was controlled after sprinkling water in the affected area. The police cordoned off the areas to avoid any further loss.
