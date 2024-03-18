Open Menu

Two Persons Sustain Burn Injuries As Gas Cylinder Explodes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Two persons sustain burn injuries as gas cylinder explodes

Two persons sustained burn injuries in an ammonia gas cylinder blast at an ice cream factory near Sameejabad, here on Monday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Two persons sustained burn injuries in an ammonia gas cylinder blast at an ice cream factory near Sameejabad, here on Monday night.

According to Rescue 1122, an ammonia gas cylinder exploded and fire erupted at nearby electricity cables.

Resultantly, two persons sustained burn injuries. Similarly, another two person fell unconscious temporarily. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to Nishtar Hospital. However, the intensity of the ammonia gas was controlled after sprinkling water in the affected area. The police cordoned off the areas to avoid any further loss.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Electricity Water Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

1 minute ago
 14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

7 minutes ago
 PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

7 minutes ago
 FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

5 minutes ago
 Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

2 minutes ago
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated pro ..

Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of ..

Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads

2 minutes ago
 FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties

FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties

2 minutes ago
 Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restauran ..

Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restaurants

54 seconds ago
 US hopes Haiti transitional council ready 'as soon ..

US hopes Haiti transitional council ready 'as soon as' Monday

56 seconds ago
 Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration ..

Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration service

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan