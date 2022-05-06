UrduPoint.com

Two Persons Sustain Injuries Following Land Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 03:38 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Two persons sustained bullet injuries following a dispute related to possession of a piece of land at Adda Pul-88, in Tehsil Kot Addu.

According to the police, two citizens namely Kashif (20), son of Muhammad Ashraf and Shahid (22), son of Haji Liaqat, sustained injuries as their neighbor shot at them.

Both injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital.

The Saddar Police rushed to the site and have started investigation into the incident.

