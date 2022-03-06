Two persons sustain serious injuries in celebratory gunfire

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Two citizens sustained serious injuries in celebratory gun-fire in a marriage ceremony, in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, the 'Mehndi' ceremony of a local trader Riaz Ahmed's son was being held at Gulshan-e-Rehman Hall, when some relatives and friends opened celebratory fire.

Resultantly, two persons including movie-maker cameraman Munawar and Electrician worker Mehboob ul Hassan sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital in precarious condition. The police concerned arrested five persons including uncle of groom namely Muhammad Sami.