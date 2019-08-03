Two Persons Were Electrocuted In Renala Khurd
Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 07:20 PM
Two persons were electrocuted in various incidents in Renala Khurd area here Saturday
According to the detail, a laborer received severe electric shots on mistakenly touching high transmission electric wire when he was sleeping on his tractor trolley in village 39 D.
As result, he succumbed to his burn injuries in hospital. In another incident, a young man Hanif was killed when he received electric shot from his fan in Chak No. 42 SP.