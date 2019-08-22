UrduPoint.com
Two Persons Were Killed In Different Incidents In Faisalabad

Thu 22nd August 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) -:Two persons were killed in different incidents here Thursday.

A labourer Haider Ali r/o Millat Town was working with grander machine at a under construction home at Eden Orchard when he suffered fatal electric shock and fell unconscious.

Rescue 1122 reached the site but he died before getting first aid.

An unidentified man was crossing over the railway lines near Tariqabad railway crossing near Jhumra Road when he was killed by a speeding train.

