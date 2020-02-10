UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Persons Were Killed In Separate Incident In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:20 PM

Two persons were killed in separate incident in Faisalabad

Two persons were killed in separate incident near here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incident near here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, a speeding tractor-trolley turned-turtle near Umair Town on Sargodha road. Consequently,driver later identified as Amjad (45) received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to concerned police.

Separately, a teenage Waqas s/o Asghar Ali was crushed to death under the wheels of a train at near Samanabad railway station. The reason of incident could not ascertain yet.The body was handed over to police.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Died Sargodha

Recent Stories

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic ..

3 minutes ago

Mubadala’s world-leading pathologists, clinical ..

6 minutes ago

PM appreciates Turkish support on Occupied Kashmir

6 minutes ago

Al Wasl Shines and du LaLiga HPC Top Dubai Sports ..

9 minutes ago

SAP Supports Digital Pakistan’s Nationwide Trans ..

14 minutes ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi appoints new executi ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.