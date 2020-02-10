Two Persons Were Killed In Separate Incident In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incident near here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, a speeding tractor-trolley turned-turtle near Umair Town on Sargodha road. Consequently,driver later identified as Amjad (45) received serious injuries and died on the spot.
The body was handed over to concerned police.
Separately, a teenage Waqas s/o Asghar Ali was crushed to death under the wheels of a train at near Samanabad railway station. The reason of incident could not ascertain yet.The body was handed over to police.