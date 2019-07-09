Two Pesco officers promoted as Chief Engineers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Muhammad Naeem and Mian Zahid Qayum have been promoted as Chief Engineers (BPS-20) and posted in Pesco, said a release of ther Pesco here Tuesday.

The promotions of the officers were made on the recommendation of Pepco Selection board.

Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan congratulated the newly promoted officers and advised them to work with zeal and sense of responsibility. They stressed them to work hard and bring a good name for the company.