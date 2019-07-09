UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Pesco Officers Promoted As Chief Engineers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:04 PM

Two Pesco officers promoted as Chief Engineers

Muhammad Naeem and Mian Zahid Qayum have been promoted as Chief Engineers (BPS-20) and posted in Pesco, said a release of ther Pesco here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Muhammad Naeem and Mian Zahid Qayum have been promoted as Chief Engineers (BPS-20) and posted in Pesco, said a release of ther Pesco here Tuesday.

The promotions of the officers were made on the recommendation of Pepco Selection board.

Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan congratulated the newly promoted officers and advised them to work with zeal and sense of responsibility. They stressed them to work hard and bring a good name for the company.

Related Topics

Company

Recent Stories

Maryam summoned in fake trust deed case on July 19 ..

10 seconds ago

Int'l forum on China-U.S. economic relations calls ..

12 seconds ago

President Alvi’s visit to Gilgit Baltistan cost ..

6 minutes ago

Al Qassimi Hospital to operate complex paediatric ..

6 minutes ago

Improved Security environment highly appreciated b ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to facilitate Japanese investors: P ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.