Two pesticides dealers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Two dealers were booked for selling substandard pesticides in the district, here on Friday.

According to official sources, a team of Agriculture Department, while acting on complaints of farmers, conducted raids at Dadin village and caught two dealers -- Muhammad Sarfraz and Shahid -- selling counterfeit pesticides at their shops.

The team also sealed the pesticides stock and got registered cases against them.