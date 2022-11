(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against illegal petrol agencies, a team of civil defence on Saturday sealed two petrol agencies in the city.

Civil Defence Officer Saira Rafique Khan along with his team visitedPurana Pull area and Fatima Jinnah road and sealed two petrol agenciesfor selling petrol without adopting safety measures.