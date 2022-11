(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Civil Defense department on Friday launched a crackdown on illegal petrol outlets.

According to official sources, a team conducted raid at Tangowali village and sealed two illegal petrol and diesel outlets.

Meanwhile, another civil defense team issued tickets to two LPG shops and a diesel agencyin Bhalwal.