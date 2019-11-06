UrduPoint.com
Two Petrol Pump Managers Among 12 Profiteers Held

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:41 PM

The district administration in crackdown against profiteers and petrol pumps on Wednesday apprehended 14 persons including two managers of petrol pumps over less gauge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration in crackdown against profiteers and petrol pumps on Wednesday apprehended 14 persons including two managers of petrol pumps over less gauge.

According to Deputy Commissioner Office, Additional Assistant Commissioner Cantt Gulsha Ara during a routine checking in areas of Khyber Super Market, Nothia and other shops in cantonment area arrested 12 profiteers.

Meanwhile managers of two petrol pumps were also nabbed over selling less petrol then the quality. Cases were registered and legal action was started.

More Stories From Pakistan

