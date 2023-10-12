Two petrol pumps, brick-kiln fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Two petrol pumps, a brick-kiln and a godown were fined over violation of laws in Shahpur tehsil, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, during the ongoing crackdown on profiteers and hoarders, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked various petrol pumps, brick-kilns and grocery shops and found Ali Petroleum and Sial Petroleum using faulty gauge.

She imposed Rs 20,000 fine on Ali Petroleum and Rs 25,000 fine on Sial Petroleum.

The AC also imposed Rs 10,000 fine on Malik brick-kiln for not adopting the zig-zag technology and Rs 10,000 fine on a godown of a grocery shop over hoarding.